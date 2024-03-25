Rotherham United

In total, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday fans attending the Yorkshire derby game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium donated £1,856.33 – double the amount raised at a previous match.

Fundraiser Margaret Hewitt said: “When I heard about the proposed bucket collection outside the New York Stadium, I was keen to be a part of it, as I am a passionate supporter of our wonderful hospice and the work they tirelessly do every day.

“My fellow volunteers and I met at the ground at 1pm, got our buckets and went outside in the cold and wind – there were even hailstones at one point! – and collected until just before the game started at 3pm.

“The total raised was staggering and double the amount raised last time, which is wonderful and I am so very happy and proud to have been part of it.

“The fans were wonderful – cheerful, good humoured, so kind and very, very generous.

“Some literally emptied their pockets to give me whatever coins they had – such overwhelming generosity when times are so hard for so many of us.

“I am so happy we have such good, kind folk amongst us in Rotherham.”