GCSE results day celebrations for students across the borough

Top marks: Students from Astrea Academy Dearne with their GCSE grades

STUDENTS from across Rotherham are celebrating their GCSE results today as they open envelopes at school or receive an email to tell them their grades.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Astrea Academy Dearne, part of the Astrea Academy Trust, are celebrating a fantastic year of GCSE results – marking the school’s highest achievements in recent years.

Among the top performers are: Liam Sanderson who achieved five Grade 9s, one Grade 8, one Distinction* and one Grade 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Drombrowska, Alesha Burton and Jaya Evans-Duggan who all achieved a strong set of Grade 9 to Grade 6 results.

Staff at the academy have worked tirelessly to support students throughout the academic year. The school had implemented a robust programme of additional learning opportunities, including three weekly compulsory sessions, targeted masterclasses and breakfast booster sessions – all designed to ensure every student was fully prepared.

Amir Arezoo, associate principal at Astrea Academy Dearne, said this commitment has paid off, with many students achieving exceptional results:: “We are incredibly proud of our students, who have shown exceptional dedication and determination in preparing for their exams.

“These results reflect not only their hard work but also the unwavering support and commitment of our staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a joy to see so many smiling faces today – they truly deserve their success. We’re confident they will go on to thrive, whether at university or pursuing other aspirational pathways.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO for Astrea Academy Trust, said: “Many congratulations to all of our young people who are receiving their GCSE results today. I know they have worked so hard to get to this point and should feel very proud of what they have achieved, alongside the support from their families and the whole school community.

“Special thanks too, to Amir and his staff team at Astrea Academy Dearne, who have supported our students with their studies.”