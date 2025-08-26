Gary Neville adding his stardom to The Reytons rise

Star fan: Gary Neville and The Reytons. Photo by Graham Noble, courtesy of Rich Goodwin

Gary Neville is fast becoming the most unlikely superfan of Rotherham’s Reytons.

The ex-Manchester United skipper turned pundit (50) was back at it last Friday night, singing and grooving along with other gig-goers at the Newcastle 'Come Together' show.

He and his wife Emma (45) were in the so-called Golden Circle close to the stage, and it was clear he was there to soak up every chorus rather than just pose for cameras.

He met up with guitarist Lee Holland after the gig, too.

The affection between the band and the former England defender is mutual.

Earlier this year, Neville clambered on stage in Manchester, gamely grabbing a bass guitar despite never playing before.

Frontman Jonny Yerrell later praised him as “one of the nicest people we’ve ever worked with.”

So, apart from mutual admiration, what is in it for The Reytons and Gary?

For Neville, the connection shows a different side. Away from the pressures of being a millionaire businessman and controversial TV pundit, he can cut loose, laugh at himself, and remind fans he is still a lad who loves the noise and the party atmosphere.

It makes him more relatable and opens doors outside football.

For The Reytons, the benefit is even bigger.

Every time Neville appears, they earn mainstream media space as well as front-row acclaim.

His support puts them in front of fans who might never normally stumble across an indie band from Rotherham.

It is priceless publicity with a stamp of authenticity.

Both parties remain busy.

Neville went straight back on Sky Sports duty, while he also has a full calendar of events and conferences.

The Reytons are storming through the festival season, with headline slots to come before studio time later in the year.

Not many bands can claim a Champions League winner among their circle, but The Reytons can.

And Neville shows no sign of stepping away.

Five-a-side of football names with music links:

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech, the former Chelsea stopper who plays drums in a rock band.

Defender: Gary Neville, honorary Reytons bassist and Golden Circle regular.

Midfielder: Tony Adams, who once fronted a punk group while at Arsenal.

Midfielder: Alexi Lalas, the USA star who recorded and toured as a rock musician.

Striker: Howard Webb, lifelong Rotherham United fan, seen at countless indie gigs.