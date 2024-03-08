Cherry Lane Tickhill

Following the success of its Christmas wreath making workshop, Cherry Lane Tickhill is running the special Easter event on Monday, March 18.

Hosted by horticulture experts, the workshop will lead customers through a step-by-step process to create a decorative wreath, complete with vibrant artificial flowers and charming Easter ornaments.

All materials needed to make the wreath will be supplied by Cherry Lane on the day, with customers able to take home their creation afterwards and display it ready for Easter.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “We’re looking forward to a cracking time with this egg-cellent crafting event at Cherry Lane.

“This is the first year we’ve run an Easter wreath making workshop but tickets are already proving very popular.

“Based on the amazing creativity we saw at our Christmas crafting events, we know there are going to be some fantastic wreaths going home to adorn customers’ homes for Easter.”

Tickets for the event cost £19.99 per person – customers with a Cherry Lane Reward Card save £3.

To sign up for a free card download the Cherry Lane app or pop in-store and pick up a form.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.cherry-lane.co.uk.