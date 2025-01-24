Future secured for service to help society's vulnerable

Support: Dearne communities will get continued isolation support

WORK has started to ensure a service which helps prevent loneliness and isolation among residents in Dearne area communities will continue into the future.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B:friend service is financed by the Dearne Area Council, a sub-body of Barnsley Council, but its existing contract is due to end from July.

Now councillors who sit on the area council have agreed to obtain quotes for a new three year contact, which should guarantee the future of the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over three years, the service will cost around £90,000, which brings it into the bracket where the area council can choose the best option from three quotes.

The winning bidder will get the work, but their performance will be subject to annual review.

B:friend has been regarded as a successful asset in the area, and the most recent figures show that in the space of three months, 158 people in the Goldthorpe, Bolton on Dearne and Thurnscoe areas received support

Volunteers put in 1,378 hours of time in one-to-one contact with those needing help, and there were 65 hours of staff visits in the same period

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five new volunteers were recruited during that time time, with total volunteer numbers at 107 for the period.

Not all the work is one-to-one, however, and 50 hours of social activities were also organised.

Councillors rejected an option to end the scheme and use the money for other purposes, because they recognise the value of the support it provides.

The B;friend service was set up around six years ago.