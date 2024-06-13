Future of Scout and Guide HQ secured after firms repair roof
Home to 9th Rotherham Brownies and Guides, the 39th Rotherham Brownies, and the 14th Rotherham Scout Group, the roof of the building in Bramley had started leaking despite £10,000 worth of repairs back in 2016.
But the building has been secured for generation of youngsters to come after after Redrow Yorkshire and BKS Roofing Ltd stepped in to help.
Valerie Dyson, beaver scout leader, said: “We raised funds to have the roof re-felted and tiled and the interior sorted, but unfortunately it started leaking again last year.”
“We couldn’t get hold of the original roofer so after talking to a number of companies we soon realised there was a lot of work to do and that we would have to start fundraising again – it was a daunting and massive task.”
Valerie said she and and group leader Pam Massingham wrote to Redrow Yorkshire – currently building homes at Poppy Fields in nearby Ravenfield – in “desperation.”
“We were totally amazed by the incredible offer to entirely redo the roof,” she said.
“The kindness and generosity of Redrow and BKS Roofing Ltd is incredible and we are so grateful and pleased with our new roof.
“It will ensure that generations of children to come will be able to meet and grow to their full potential in a safe and watertight building.
“Everyone involved is amazing and the roofers worked tirelessly in all sorts of weather to complete the task.”
Steve Jackson, Redrow Yorkshire sales director: “The Scouts and Guides Association plays a very important role in our communities.
“So, after hearing about this roof and the money already spent to fix it, we knew we had to help.
“Thank you to BKS Roofing Ltd for undertaking the works as well as Viking Landscapes, MJB Plasterers, Commkleen, Saint Flooring, Lakeside Plumbing, JNJ Bricklaying Ltd, DJR Smith and Pinnacle Spray Renders Ltd who all made donations.”
Poppy Fields, off Moor Lane South, will feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.