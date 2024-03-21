Future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport "secured for generations to come"

NEW LEASE OF LIFE: Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The lease has been agreed between City of Doncaster Council and Peel Group, who own the airport.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “This is a significant day in our ambition to reopen the airport as the lease has been signed.

“This is a major step in the reopening process.

“The next is appointing an operator and investor who will manage and develop the airport." It is hope an announcement regarding this will be made in the spring.

She added: “I would like to personally thank council officers who have worked tirelessly with great dedication, insight, determination and skill to get us to where we are today. This has been no mean feat. Let’s look forward to the future with an airport that will help boost the economic and growth fortunes of our city, South Yorkshire and the north.

“I would also like to thank my fellow South Yorkshire Leaders for backing the efforts of me and this council to save and reopen our airport. This airport is for the whole of South Yorkshire.”

The signing of the lease is part of the South Yorkshire Airport City programme, which the council had put in place so it could work towards a reopening. It covers the technical, legal, procurement and financial work needed to secure the site, and make preparations ahead of joining forces with an operator.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I am very pleased at today’s news that City of Doncaster Council have agreed a lease with Peel which is an important step on the way to re-opening Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"There remain steps ahead on this journey, the next one being bringing in a private operator with the capability and experience to turn DSA into the thriving regional airport we know it can be. I am keen to see the council now secure that private sector operator to run the airport as swiftly as possible. Once they have that agreement in place, the Mayoral Combined Authority stands ready to assess the Full Business Case in order to release the funding to support this deal, and to get DSA flying again.

"I know people want us to move quickly and we will, but I have said from the start, we will only ever do things in a way that protects taxpayers while giving both DSA and South Yorkshire the brightest possible future.”

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher described the announcement as "wonderful news” and added: “The lease has now been agreed and signed by Peel and Doncaster Council. Onwards and upwards!”

The airport closed in November 2022, with owners Peel Group citing high costs and since then councils and politicians have worked with stakeholders to try and restart flights.

Last month, South Yorkshire Combined Authority’s board unanimously gave the go-ahead to initial proposals which would see £138m of public money made available to fund the reopening.