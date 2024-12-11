Further steps agreed to safeguard children and young people

RMBC Town Hall

ROTHERHAM Council’s Cabinet has approved new arrangements to improve safeguarding of children and young people in the borough.

Cabinet members discussed the updated statutory guidance from the Government's ‘Working Together to Safeguarding Children’ at a meeting on November 18, as well as exploring how new approaches by Rotherham Safeguarding Children’s Partnership will work better to share information with partners to ensure vulnerable children are better supported.

Rotherham Safeguarding Children’s Partnership’s new Multi-Agency Safeguarding Arrangements has set out the roles and responsibilities of partners across South Yorkshire so they can work to safeguard children across all

levels and types of harm.

It will also ensure compliance with Government expectations and reaffirms the Council’s commitment to safeguarding across the borough.

Although the Working together to Safeguard Children 2023 guidance also outlines that Safeguarding Children Partnerships are no longer required to employ independent chairs, the Rotherham Partnership has decided to

continue both the independent chair and scrutineer role.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for children’s and young people’s services, Cllr Victoria Cusworth, said: “The council is committed to safeguarding children and young people, and we welcome the new Multi-Agency

Safeguarding Arrangements as another step to help protect our children and young people from harm.

“By working closer with partners, including other local authorities in the region, we will be able to safeguard our vulnerable younger residents better.

“The council already works with a number of partners and organisations in Rotherham, but the new guidance will allow teams across all organisations to act quicker and provide better support to individuals.”