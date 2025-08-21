Further funding boost for 'fantastic' hospice

'AMAZING AMOUNT': Roger is pictured together with family and friends who support his fundraising events.

A “DEVOTED” fundraiser has raised a further £420 for the hospice which looked after his beloved partner – bringing the total raised to £11,202.

Roger Smith started fundraising in 2016 after the death of partner of ten years, Cheryl, who spent her last days being cared for at St John’s Hospice in Balby, run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.

Roger, who owns local company Fencing 4 U, said: “The care and compassion Cheryl received was absolutely fantastic.

“I can’t thank or repay the entire St John’s team for what they did for Cheryl and me.”

Over the last nine years Roger has carried out a sponsored swim, garden parties, Northern Soul nights, raffles, and tombolas.

Hospice fundraiser Jenny Baynham said: “Roger is such a devoted fundraiser for St John’s and each year he raises amazing amounts for us.

“Every penny raised goes into delivering the best care possible to our patients and their families.”