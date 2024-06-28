Further arrest in Wickersley death crash murder investigation
Mackenzie Ball died after a two-car collision on Morthen Road at the junction with Moat Lane involving a silver Land Rover Discovery and a silver Subaru Forester on Sunday, June 2 just after 4pm.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (June 26) on suspicion of assisting offenders and has been released on bail.
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.
Both have been released on bail.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving after a warrant was executed on June 5.
An 18-year-old man was also arrested on the same day on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.
Both men have been released on bail.
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving and a 21-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have both been released with no further action.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen or know anything about the incident.
“If you can help, you can report information to us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 589 of June 2 2024.
“You can contact us online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24C02-PO1.
“Dash-cam footage can be submitted to [email protected]
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.