Fundraising for hospital trust is 'plane' sailing as total tops £7,000
Events to raise funds for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity throughout 2023 included two sponsored skydives, ‘NHS Big Tea’ bake sales and raffles.
Ten courageous fundraisers took the leap of faith, jumping from planes from 15,000 ft.
Luke Hughes, a healthcare assistant in Children’s Outpatients at Doncaster Royal Infirmary said the skydive was “the best experience I’ve ever had.
“I was nervous but when it got to it, and I jumped out, it was amazing.”
Luke raised £2,284 to fund a sensory room for the department, while the skydive events raised £6,410 in total.
In July, DBTH also celebrated 75 years with the ‘NHS Big Tea’ – a week-long tea party which saw individuals, community groups, schools, and businesses get together for a brew and cake which raised £1,000 across all the tea parties.
Sarah Dunning, fundraising manager at DBTH Charity said: “The fundraising efforts of our colleagues and the wider community during this special year has been second to none.
“All funds raised go towards improving our services, supporting colleagues, and bettering the patient experience above and beyond the limitations of NHS funding.
“Without the support of our community, exceptional projects like our recently built maternity bereavement suite, or the beautiful gardens across our sites, would not be possible.
Colleagues at the trust were also to a free box of Yorkshire Tea for their department.