HEARTFELT TRIBUTES: To Mr Bainbridge

When Gemma Torr (40) found out that the headmaster of her school, Old School Hall in Kimberworth, had passed away, the good memories came flooding back. She knew that something needed to be done to honour him.

Initially she wanted to raise money for a floral tribute for the funeral but quickly surpassed this. With over 100 donations she raised £651, enough to buy the flowers and donate to charity in his honour.

Gemma said: “I wanted to just do something that allowed us as students or ex-colleagues to leave something for Mr. Bainbridge’s legacy early this year. There were so many people with fond memories of him, it wouldn’t be possible for us all to go to the funeral.

“It’s a thank you from the students for what he’s done, as well as all the students he's protected by whistleblowing when he did.”

The family of Bill helped to choose Rotherham Rise as the charity for donations to be made to. They support adults, young people and children affected by domestic abuse and child exploitation in Rotherham.

This was thought to be the perfect cause given Bill’s legacy of protecting children. In the early 2000s he wrote to parents warning them of the “systematic sexual exploitation of 13 to 16-year-old girls in our care”.

He was one of the first to blow the whistle on these cases. Amy Clowrey (33) went to Old School Hall from 2000-2005 and remembers cars outside the school picking up young girls.

She says: “It was clear as day that child exploitation was going on outside the school and he was one of the people that stuck his neck out for the benefit of his students.”

Amy now works as a director and solicitor at Switalskis Solicitors, who specialise in child abuse litigation. She says that people like Bill have enabled her to obtain justice for the women that suffered.

“A lot of women in Rotherham feel failed by those that were in a position of authority. Not just people high up in the council or police but also social workers or teachers that might have turned a blind eye.

"He wasn’t one of them and that is something that a lot of women who have been subjected to abuse in Rotherham would be pleased to hear. That somebody was sticking up for them behind the scenes.”

As donations poured in, so did fond memories of Bill such as when he dyed his own hair in solidarity with a student who was told off for dying their hair or tales of his singing echoing through the corridors.

People overwhelmingly remember his warm smile and generous nature.

The fundraiser is still live for Bill and can be donated to at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bill-bainbridge-wab