RAISING FUNDS AND MAKING MEMORIES: Claire with Joe

CLAIRE Malcolmson has added a wild swim to her list of challenges undertaken to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Claire has raised £8,227.95 for the hospice since her son Joe died nine years ago, including a fire walk, abseil and now a wild swim.

Thanks to the support of Bluebell Wood, Claire had six years making precious memories with Joe until his death in 2015.

Joe’s journey began when Claire gave birth much earlier than expected. He was resuscitated, ventilated and put into an incubator, but had a range of complex conditions; having been born with anophalmia - which means he had no eyes - and DMD Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Claire and Joe received care from Bluebell Wood in 2008.

She said: “The care we received at Bluebell Wood was wonderful, it allowed me to have a break, Joe and I were able to cuddle in the hydro pool and they took us to the seaside for the first time. It allowed us to make really nice memories together.

“I still remember the chef, John, making the most wonderful meals and, having my own health issues, he always made sure to meet my dietary requirements.

“It was difficult caring for Joe as I was on dialysis, which often made me tired, but then the care team looked after Joe when I needed a break.

“Bluebell Wood was like a second home for me and, being a single mum, the staff supported me throughout the whole of Joe’s life, and I will be forever grateful for that.

“This spurred me to fundraise because I wanted to give back.”

Claire's recent wild swim, which took place on May 4 on what would have been Joe’s 17th Birthday, raised almost £700.

Claire said: “I want to do things people typically don’t usually do, it draws in attention and allows me to raise more money. I also really enjoy doing it.”

Courtney Beddingham, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood said: “Joe’s story will always be a wonderfully memorable one for everyone here at Bluebell Wood. Claire is a true inspiration for us all and the work we do to help families at the toughest times imaginable.”