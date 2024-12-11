Funding brings second phase for business park

The site which is being developed

A SOUTH Yorkshire property company has secured part funding for the £8m second phase of a popular business park in Rotherham.

EV Waddington secured £1.45m from the SY JESSICA Fund (Joint European Support for Sustainable Investment in City Areas). Construction of three new blocks of speculative industrial buildings and warehouses totalling 91,010 sq ft, which can be split into 13 units, has since begun at Kingsforth Business Park, part of the established Thurcroft Industrial

Estate.

Units in phase two have been designed for flexibility and can be combined to offer a range of unit sizes from 5,440 up to 10,980 sq ft and premises finished to a high specification.

Developer Tony Waddington, who was helped by Mercer and Co and Mascot Management on the funding application, said: “The multi-let unit project, made possible with a £1.45m award from the JESSICA programme, helps

support continued economic growth in the region, which is key for us. “This second speculative development demonstrates our confidence in the South Yorkshire market, our product, the location and the appetite within the industrial and logistics sector for units of this size within the region.”

Rebecca Schofield – office head at Knight Frank in Sheffield and head of industrial Yorkshire, which is acting as agent on the scheme – said: “The much needed, speculative accommodation at Kingsforth will bring 13 units from 5,440 sq ft to 10,980 sq ft available offering flexibility to be combined to accommodate larger requirements if needed.

“Kingsforth is aimed at industrial, warehouse and manufacturing occupiers with 6.5m eaves height, full height loading doors, lighting and office accommodation.

“These industrial and trade schemes address a shortage of small units across the region.

“Waddingtons continue to develop quality industrial units in South Yorkshire helping satisfy the pent-up demand for smaller, flexible units.”

Kingsforth Business Park is accessed from Kingsforth Road, which offers access on to Woodhouse Green.

Family-owned Waddingtons, based in Rotherham for 80 years, has been behind previous South Yorkshire developments including 31 East in Dinnington, Northfield Business Park and Chesterton Court in Rotherham, as well as Shortwood Business Park and The Oval in Barnsley and Vantage Park in Sheffield.