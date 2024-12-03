Funding boost of £1,000 for hospice

Movement for Good has made the donation

ROTHERHAM Hospice has received a £1,000 funding boost to support its work in the borough.

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards gives away more than £1million to charities across the year and invites members of the public to nominate causes close to their hearts.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Benefact Group, said: “We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”