Brian Goddard of 'One Good Turn' showed off his hand made wood turned items during the recent Fun Palace activities at Aston Library - photo by Kerrie Beddows

FROM crocheting and crafting to bell-ringing and the banjo – people booked in time at their local library to get involved in an annual celebration of culture.

Hundreds of ‘Fun Palaces’ took place across the UK last weekend as the movement marked its tenth anniversary.

The annual celebration of culture sees local communities come together to co-create free creative and cultural experiences and activities in the heart of their neighbourhoods, enabling people to showcase their skills and hobbies at venues including allotments, shopping centres, and village halls.

In Rotherham, 13 libraries took part including Riverside where activities included bell-ringing, singing and gaming, while creatives shared their crocheting skills at Rawmarsh and enjoyed banjo and guitar music.

Riverside library visitors Adeyemi Akerele and his son David performed a traditional song in Swahili, during the recent Fun Palace event - photo by Kerrie Beddows

And at Aston Library attendees got involved in a Halloween craft session and wood-turning, while Swinton hosted drop-in workshops for teen and crime writers. A spokesperson said: “South Yorkshire is a hot-spot for Fun Palace makers sharing and celebrating the creativity in everyone.”