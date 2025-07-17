Fun and games as toys banked at theme park appeal

FUN TIMES: The toy appeal at Gulliver's

A SPECIAL weekend across national theme parks saw more than 3,900 toys donated to KidsOut, a charity supporting children affected by domestic abuse.

Each year, every Gulliver’s theme park in the UK – including Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham – stages a Toy Bank Weekend, when entry is discounted for families who bring a new, unused toy to donate.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Once again, we have seen such a fantastic response from our loyal families who turn out in great numbers to support these wonderful events we stage in partnership with charities.

"KidsOut do such important work for children who have been through challenging times and we are always keen to do what we can to help.”

This year, Gulliver’s 3,903 toys beat the previous year’s total of 2,272.

KidsOut is a national charity that supports mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse.

The toys donated over the weekend will go towards making up toy boxes which the charity put together for children in refuge up and down the UK.

Each year more than 20,000 children flee domestic abuse to seek sanctuary in refuge or a safehouse.

Typically leaving home with only the clothes on their back, these children have either witnessed or experienced physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse and arrive at refuge with nothing.

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager at KidsOut, said: “We cannot thank Gulliver’s enough for organising these events.

“On behalf of the charity, we would also like to extend our thanks to those kind individuals who donated toys to the children we support.

“To a child that has nothing, these toys mean everything to them and remind them that they are not forgotten.”

To find out more about the work of KidsOut, visit www.kidsout.org.uk/.

For more information and to book tickets to Gulliver's Valley visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.