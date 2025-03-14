Problems: Mr Bailey and a neighbour at Lantern House - pic by Kerrie Beddows

DESPAIRING residents at a flats complex in Manvers have faced a series of problems from uncollected rubbish to electric vehicle charging point which have never worked.

The Lantern House flats at Golden Smithies Lane are operated by Yale Housing Association, but the way the site has been managed has been fraught with problems, said Andrew Barber, who has lived there for three years.

He and neighbours became frustrated because rubbish in communal bins was allowed to build up without being collected, though that has now been cleared.

Problems were worsened because a security gate was left open, allowing people from outside the complex to add to the piles of rubbish, said Mr Barber.

He bought an electric car specifically because charging points were being installed, but two years on, he has not been able to use them because they have not functioned properly.

He was also critical of the lack of action when he reported a bike-store breaking loose from its mountings during a storm last winter.

Nothing was done, he said, with the shelter eventually breaking free, though only by good luck it collided with a wall rather than causing damage to parked vehicles.

Ironically, he praised the level of service when maintenance was needed inside his flat.

“Someone has been and cleared up,” he said, “The bins are in an area with a bolt across, but there is no padlock. The gates at the front are still not working. They fixed them, but a couple of weeks later, they were broken again.”

Yale said the issues were the responsibility of their property management company. That organisation has not responded to the Weekender.