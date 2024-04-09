From the seas to the skies – world of Easter entertainment at Magna
The Templeborough venue will host live daily shows, as well as giving visitors the chance to take part in craft workshops, hands-on 'eggs-periments' and claim a special prize from the gift shop after successfully completing an Easter-themed trail.
The newly renovated Water pavilion – part of an extensive £2.4million upgrade – will be open to the public for the first time with exhibits including an enhanced wet play area and interactive games, as well as exploring how the water cycle works.
The recently launched Newtown Room will see visitors take to the skies with flight simulation sessions available every day or blast into orbit with interactive rocket shows.
Sci Tek, one of the region’s largest outdoor play areas, will also be open to the public, complete with spinning bowls, slides and roundabouts.
Live forge demonstrations, featuring a real blacksmith at work, will take place on selected days. Magna will also offer visitors an insight into what life was like for the thousands of people who spent their working lives making steel through its Steel Heritage Tours.
Chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “Our packed programme of adventure promises to deliver something for everyone and with changing activities and shows taking place throughout the Easter holiday, every day offers the chance to enjoy a different adventure.”
Magna’s programme of activities will change regularly throughout the Easter break and runs until April 14, 2024.
A full list of activities and ticket prices is available – visit www.tinyurl.com/MagnaEaster.