From the big screen at Wentworth Woodhouse to the National Coal Mining Museum
After successful cinema screenings in Barnsley and the recent showings of Regeneration at New York Stadium and Wentworth Woodhouse, the film will now be on at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield until January 5 2025.
The father and daughter have both seen the film there and were impressed.
Rebecca said: “It’s an honour seeing my film at the National Coal Mining Museum, they have done a superb job showing Regeneration in a film booth alongside The Longest Year exhibition. It’s also pretty cool seeing the DVDs and books for Regeneration in the museum shop. The film is free to watch there.”
Regeneration, which tells the story of how the mining industry came to an end, is narrated by Dean and features ex-miner John Greaves. The three of them recently watched Regeneration at Wentworth Woodhouse when it was shown during the interval of the Remember the Coal miners’ folk night.
Regeneration was also shown at New York Stadium after the award-winning film Strike: An Uncivil War, directed by Daniel Gordon.
Daniel then wrote a film review quote for Rebecca on her DVD, which has sold out twice on Amazon after reaching number nine in the top selling documentary DVDs in the UK.
Bolton-upon-Dearne-based Rebecca and Dean have won more than 100 awards at film festivals across the world for their nature shorts and western A Dollar To Die For.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.