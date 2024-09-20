From the big screen at Wentworth Woodhouse to the National Coal Mining Museum

ON SCREEN: Dean, Rebecca and John Greaves

AWARD-WINNING film-makers Dean and Rebecca Sills have seen their Regeneration movie switch from the big screen in the ‘Big House’ to the National Coal Mining Museum.

After successful cinema screenings in Barnsley and the recent showings of Regeneration at New York Stadium and Wentworth Woodhouse, the film will now be on at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield until January 5 2025.

The father and daughter have both seen the film there and were impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca said: “It’s an honour seeing my film at the National Coal Mining Museum, they have done a superb job showing Regeneration in a film booth alongside The Longest Year exhibition. It’s also pretty cool seeing the DVDs and books for Regeneration in the museum shop. The film is free to watch there.”

SHOWING HERE: John and Rebecca outside Wentworth Woodhouse

Regeneration, which tells the story of how the mining industry came to an end, is narrated by Dean and features ex-miner John Greaves. The three of them recently watched Regeneration at Wentworth Woodhouse when it was shown during the interval of the Remember the Coal miners’ folk night.

Regeneration was also shown at New York Stadium after the award-winning film Strike: An Uncivil War, directed by Daniel Gordon.

Daniel then wrote a film review quote for Rebecca on her DVD, which has sold out twice on Amazon after reaching number nine in the top selling documentary DVDs in the UK.

Bolton-upon-Dearne-based Rebecca and Dean have won more than 100 awards at film festivals across the world for their nature shorts and western A Dollar To Die For.