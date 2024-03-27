Air Cadets enjoy the flight simulators - photo by Stewart Writtle

The Templeborough venue will host live daily shows, as well as giving visitors the chance to take part in craft workshops, hands-on 'eggs-periments' and claim a special prize from the gift shop after successfully completing an Easter-themed trail.

The newly renovated Water pavilion – part of an extensive £2.4million upgrade – will also be open to the public for the first time with exhibits including an enhanced wet play area, interactive games, as well as exploring how the water cycle works and how it can be harnessed as a source of renewable energy.

The recently launched Newtown Room will see visitors take to the skies with flight simulation sessions available every day or blast into orbit with interactive rocket shows.

Sci Tek, one of the region’s largest outdoor play areas, will also be open to the public, complete with spinning bowls, slides and roundabouts.

Live forge demonstrations, featuring a real blacksmith at work, will take place on selected days. Magna will also offer visitors an insight into what life was like for the thousands of people who spent their working lives making steel in Templeborough through its Steel Heritage Tours.

Chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “Our packed programme of adventure promises to deliver something for everyone and with changing activities and shows taking place throughout the Easter holiday, every day offers the chance to enjoy a different adventure.

“This will be the first time visitors to Magna will be able to experience our newly renovated Water Pavilion, which marks the completion of the latest phase of our multi-million pound upgrade.

“Since we opened our Newton Room earlier in the year, our new flight simulators have proved to be incredibly popular with visitors of all ages.

“Anyone visiting the centre will be able to take to the skies, although booking is advised to avoid disappointment.”

Magna’s programme of activities will change regularly throughout the Easter break and runs until April 14, 2024.