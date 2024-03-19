From Ringinglow to Rotherham - Gulliver’s Valley provides new home to Mayfield animals

Andrew and Keeley Jonas from Mayfield Animal Park with some Guinea pigs at their new Gulliver’s Valley home.

The much-loved Mayfield Animal Park has operated for more than nine years from Ringinglow in Sheffield near the Peak District.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Valley, said: “When I read about the predicament of Mayfield Animal Park and the 170 animals, I knew we could help.

“As a family-run theme park with more than 45 years’ experience of offering a fun, engaging leisure experience for families from across the UK we could see that Mayfield Animal Park was a great fit for our visitors and we have the space to provide them with a lovely new home.

“Our ethos has always been to work with the local communities in which we operate and to develop partnerships with other local businesses.

Brazilian cavie rodents and piping guan bird Pippin are already on dis play, with the skunks and meerkats welcoming visitors soon.

Mayfield Animal Park director Andrew Jonas said: “We are extremely grateful to Julie and Gulliver’s for coming to the rescue.

“We’ve started to move our animals to Rotherham, and they are getting settled in – we expect the majority of them to be available for customers to see ready for the Easter holidays.”