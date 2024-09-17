Friends to walk 30 miles for charity to celebrate the life of ex-Wath cricketer
Brandon Pedryc and fellow friends of Haris will be taking on the challenge with the group completing a 30-mile walk from Headingley Cricket Stadium in Leeds to Thorncliffe Cricket Club in Chapeltown, Sheffield.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 21 as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month to raise funds for DKMS, an international charity that supported talented young sportsman Haris through his diagnosis, illness and battle with leukaemia.
A UK ice hockey linesman and Elite League prospect, Haris was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019 and had a bone marrow transplant the same year.
Brandon said: “Haris was a promising left-hander who represented Yorkshire at several age-group levels.
“He had a great passion for sport, especially cricket and ice hockey, sharing his time between refereeing at the Sheffield Ice Hockey Clubs and playing first team cricket at Wath Cricket Club.
“He lived for the world of sport whilst leaving an everlasting positive impact on the teams he played for, his family and his friends.”
His friends now hope to raise £1,500 for DKMS.
Added Brandon: “DKMS is dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.
“They recruit blood stem cell donors, provide second chances at life for those in need of a transplant, and raise funds to cover donor registration costs.”
To donate to the appeal visit www.tinyurl.com/30MileWalkHaris.
