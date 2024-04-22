Home Instead Rotherham

The Rotherham Community Dementia Workshop, led by Home Instead, will be at Toby Carvery in Eastwood on Thursday, May 16 at 11.30am.

The sessions are designed to be friendly, informal and practical and aimed at reducing stress and improving understanding, engagement and wellbeing.

It is free to attend but with a small charge of £1.50 per person for unlimited tea, coffee and biscuits.