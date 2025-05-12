Fresh planning application could bring more homes to Darfield
Planning permission to develop part of the site has previously been granted by the council, and that could still happen, regardless of the new application.
However, the new plans for the land, off South View, now includes some ground that is allocated as ‘green space’.
The application argues that it is now publicly accessible, however, and “does not serve any beneficial function as open space at the moment”.
It suggests that “Residential development of the site represents a sensible and beneficial use for the land that will provide much needed new homes”.
At present, the site is undeveloped grassland, which has some shipping containers and vehicles on site.
If approved, the housing would be a combination of detached and semi-detached homes - an increase of 13 on the already-approved plans which could seen 20 homes go up on the site.
When the previous planning permission was granted, council planners established there was a shortage of public open space in the area, but suggested that because the application site - partly former allotments - was fenced off and inaccessible to the public, investing in existing locations, such as Darfield recreation ground, would be a productive alternative.
The current application states: “Exactly the same factors are at play in this case.”
It suggests a ‘developer contribution’ to allow the council to improve open spaces elsewhere in the community.
It states: “The scheme actually represents an opportunity for significant betterment over and above the existing situation”.