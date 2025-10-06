Fresh development plans in North Anston conservation area

PLANS for a self-build house in North Anston will be considered by Rotherham Council, more than two years after it rejected plans for three homes on the same site.

The current application is said to be “a comprehensive redesign of the proposal, which directly addresses the reasons for refusal through a substantial reduction in scale, improved layout, and additional supporting information.”

The current application is for a single, four-bedroomed, detached house on the site.

Documents forming part of the application state: “The most significant change is the reduction from three dwellings to a single detached dwelling.

“This lower density has allowed for a more spacious layout, enabling generous landscaping, retention of existing trees and the introduction of mature planting.”

The site is within the North Anston conservation area and the proposals are said to “enhance” that.

Previously, planners had raised concerns about the impact on trees on site from the creation of parking areas, along with unsuitable access and parking arrangements.

Those are now deemed to have been addressed in the new application, with a single point of access for one home “drastically reducing traffic generation”, a widened access splay and “ample parking and manoeuvring space”.

New proposal: Planners will have to decide on plans within North Anston conservation area

The proposed building would not affect the fabric of any of the eight Listed buildings in the conservation area, but one of those is within the application site, on Main Street.

That has Grade II Listing, which was granted in 1986.

It is understood that, historically the development site was occupied by - now demolished - cottages.

A decision on the application will be made later.