Fresh concerns as controversial speed cushions fail again
The rubber cushions have had long-standing problems with bolts coming loose from the road surface and damaging vehicles.
Barnsley Council insisted they were the best solution to maintaining safety, but after residents met council leader Sir Steve Houghton in July, the authority said it would explore alternative traffic calming measures.
However, Great Houghton Voluntary Residents Group has reported a fresh failure, with several bolts coming loose and puncturing a car tyre before they could be removed.
The group say there has been “little progress” on finding an answer, despite the issue being raised repeatedly.
A spokesperson for the Group said: “We’ve warned time and again that these loose bolts and damaged humps are an accident waiting to happen.
“Today’s incident proves the point – and still the council’s response has been slow and ineffective.
“Residents are losing faith in promises of action. We need urgent, permanent solutions to keep our roads safe, not patch-up jobs that fail within weeks.”
The group is looking to see a full review of the design and suitability of the cushions used in the village; an immediate programme of either replacement or effective repairs to ensure road safety; open communication between the council and residents to ensure villagers are fully updated on progress.
“Today’s incident is exactly why the community has been campaigning so hard. Road safety in our village must come first – before more vehicles are damaged, or worse, someone is hurt,” said the spokesperson.