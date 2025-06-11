Free Monday to Friday parking introduced

ROTHERHAM’S new free parking offer - which allows drivers to leave their vehicles for an hour at council sites - is now up and running.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means there is no charge for 60 minutes at council-operated car parks in the town centre, allowing visitors who only need short visits to make them without cost.

The change comes on top of free weekend parking and has been introduced to help steer more people into the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Council has put £50,000 into the scheme, from this year’s budget.

That was possible because the money awarded by the Government was more generous than it has been for many years previously.

Drivers wanting to take advantage of the offer must still get a ticket from the machine, but the first 60 minutes is available without charge.

Cllr John Williams, the Cabinet member responsible for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “Our introduction of one hour of free parking is another practical step to support our town centre businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone needing to nip to the bank, market or into a shop can now do so without worrying about paying, so long as they display a ticket.

Footfall: Cllr John Williams hopes free parking will bring more visitors to town

“The free parking initiative underlines our focus on delivering a vibrant, safe and welcoming town centre experience for all,” he said.

Car parks where the new rule applies are: Drummond Street; Wellgate multi-storey; Wellgate North; Scala; Unity Place; Clifton Hall; Douglas Street; Bailey House 3; Westgate; The Statues; Forge Island.

The council is working through a series of initiatives to breathe new life into the town centre, including the development of Forge Island and the new market.