Free life-saving first aid training from St John Ambulance in Rotherham

St John Ambulance Rotherham on a previous training day at AESSEAL NYS

A NATIONAL health charity aiming to teach 50,000 people in England vital first aid in September is offering free life-saving training at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

St John Ambulance volunteers will be at the Rotherham venue as part of the charity's Save a Life September campaign which has been rolled out on the back of new research by the health charity which revealed only four in 10 (43 per cent) people know how to do CPR to save someone in cardiac arrest and less than a third (32 per cent) can use a defibrillator.

The research also found fewer than half of the population (44 per cent) know how to give basic back blows to someone choking, while 38 per cent could treat a serious bleed from an injury or wound.

The top three first aid skills respondents wanted to learn were found to be CPR, choking, and severe bleeds, with St John adapting its free community first aid sessions to teach these techniques via demonstrations throughout September.

The charity's head of community education Carl Makins said: “It’s vital more of us within our communities know how to respond to the life-threatening situations which many of us will sadly face in our lives.”

The Rotherham training sessions will be held this Saturday (September 14) and the following Saturday, September 21, with both running between 1pm and 3pm.

Earlier this year Rotherham St John Ambulance volunteers put their life-saving skills to the test at a training day at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

For more information www.bit.ly/savealifeseptember.