Free dementia conference for carers
The Dementia Information Day will be held at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster on Friday, May 23 from 10am to 3pm.
Sponsored by partners including City of Doncaster Council, Age UK and Crossroads Care Rotherham, the conference will be opened by Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central, and will include information from people and organisations who can provide information, help and services relating to dementia.
A spokesperson for Crossroads Care Rotherham said: “We are promoting and supporting this event as we will have carers that live in Rotherham, but may be supporting people with dementia that live in Doncaster.
“Come along and join us for an engaging day with informative talks on dementia, information stalls, lunch, a ladies choir, raffle, therapy room as well as the opportunity to learn and connect.”
The event is free to attend and no booking required.
