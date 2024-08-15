The Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir

THURNSCOE Harmonic Male Voice Choir will continue its centenary celebrations with a concert at St Margaret’s Church in Swinton.

The free performance is the third of four special dates as the enduring group marks its 100-year milestone.

The Swinton concert takes place on Saturday, August 31, at 7pm. A spokesperson said: “Admission is free, as the choir wish to make this gesture as a thank you to all who have supported the choir in the past.”

Tickets can be obtained by calling 01709 584547 or 07952 574508.

The choir was set up in September 1924 by a group of local miners and choristers from chapels and churches around the area.

Within a very short time, they were winning competitions and festivals – and have enjoyed sustained success for 100 years.

The last of the four centenary concerts will be taking place in November in Wentworth Woodhouse’s marble saloon.

Find out more about the choir at www.thurnscoe-hmvc.com.