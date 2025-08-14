Freddie Halkon praises Reytons support as he celebrates 1,000,000 streams

Cheers: Freddie Halkon drinks to his successful tie with The Reytons

The Reytons aren't just making friends and headlines all over the world. They are also pioneering South Yorkshire's next wave of music, and 19-year-old Freddie Halkon's journey shows exactly why their support matters.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie first drew notice when he won a Reytons' support slot at Sheffield's Leadmill in May 2024, selected from more than 220 entrants in what became a competitive showcase.

"It was literally the most important day of my life," he told Now Then Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After watching his set from backstage, frontman Jonny Yerrell stepped in to mentor and manage him personally.

Stars: The Reytons at Tramlines

Freddie remembers that moment as when: "I went from being a nobody to someone with a following, I'm living my dream, I wouldn't be able to do it without them."

Since then, Freddie has supported the Reytons on multiple occasions, bringing his own audience energy and reinforcing the band's role as supporters of local talent.

These appearances have taken him to the Leadmill, Newcastle City Hall, O2 Academy Bournemouth and Tramlines Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critics consistently note that Freddie "warms up the room" and creates momentum that carries straight into the Reytons' set.

For the Reytons, elevating a local artist adds depth to their reputation.

Their headline performance at Clifton Park in 2024 gathered around 20,000 fans, rapidly increasing their footprint on the scene and establishing them as major regional players.

Featuring Doncaster's Freddie in lineups emphasises that they nurture talent, not just promote their own success.

Musically, there is no mismatch between the acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie's tracks, such as Pushbikes & Late Nights, reflect everyday, working-class memories.

He told the magazine that "simple memories make the best songs," echoing the Reytons' own song writing philosophy.

In November 2024, Freddie released Room 26, a video directed by Yerrell, showcasing their creative collaboration.

He has since celebrated a streaming milestone on Instagram, noting "1 MILLION STREAMS!!" and thanking his fans, which shows the scale of growth the Reytons have helped drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Freddie has a sold-out headline show at Sheffield's Octagon in November. He also has other appearances lined up, building on the momentum generated through his association with the band.

The Reytons remain busy, touring and headlining festival stages across the country. They play in Newcastle and Portsmouth this month and Wembley in December.

No new joint single has been announced yet, but Yerrell's involvement in Room 26 and Freddie's continued support slots suggest their partnership is active.

And it is an effective alliance with clear benefits.

The Reytons gain credibility and maintain their role as local music builders. Freddie receives exposure, creative guidance and access to a growing audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their shared momentum underlines that this is a practical, mutually beneficial partnership – made in South Yorkshire.

The success story demonstrates how established acts can genuinely help emerging talent without losing their own identity. For Freddie, the Reytons' backing has transformed his career prospects.

For the band, supporting local artists reinforces their connection to their South Yorkshire roots while building a lasting musical legacy.

This approach sets them apart in an industry often criticised for prioritising commercial success over artistic development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five well-known acts who have helped break lesser-known artists:

Arctic Monkeys boosted Reverend and The Makers

Ed Sheeran championed Passenger (Mike Rosenberg)

Stormzy helped rapper Santan Dave

Noel Gallagher backed The Coral

Kasabian supported Peace.