Frankie (10) is wasting no time on local litter bugs

GOING GREEN: Frankie Moore (10), gets down to work - pics by Kerrie Beddows

A TEN-YEAR-OLD schoolgirl is ‘refuse’-ing to let local litterbugs get her down in the dumps...

Instead, armed with her litter-picker, Frankie Moore is leading a war on waste in her neighbourhood, and telling those who drop rubbish – “It's time to clean up your act!”

Proud mum Danielle Burton (30) said: “It started about a year ago now.

“She would wear protective gloves and take a carrier bag and go out to clear litter from Wickersley Park and the surrounding streets near our home.

“She told me ‘It’s very bad for the animals, mum, so I am clearing it all up’.”

The Bramley Sunnyside pupil even had an unusual request for her birthday present – a litter picker.

“She has one when she stays at my sister’s house in Kilnhurst, too,” said Danielle, “so she can pick up rubbish there when she takes her dog out for a walk.

“Frankie goes out either with her older sister Lilly-Mae (13) or her friends – she has encouraged them all to get involved to help her.

“They’ll come to the house and then one will carry the bag and the other the litter-picker and off they go which is nice for Frankie.

“When we’re out driving she’ll point out the streets where there was a lot of litter which she and her friends had collected.

“I don’t know where it came from – whether it was something on the TV or something they did at school, it was very random – but she just decided she wanted to do it, bless her.

“I am so proud of her, she will spend hours and come back for more bags to collect rubbish in.

“Now she has has said when she's older she wants to work for the council in waste management and drive a white van!

“She comes back home beaming after she has collected it all – she’ll often say people in the park thanked her for what she was doing and she was thrilled when two council workers stopped to congratulate her on her efforts.”

So litterbugs of Rotherham – you have BIN warned!