Lucy mid-skydive

A TEAM of 'four-midable' colleagues took fundraising efforts to new heights – by free-falling 15,000ft from a plane.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brave quartet from Rotherham’s Dunelm store in Canklow embarked on the sponsored skydive challenge to raise more than £2,000 for charity partner Age UK as well as Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Lucy Green, Susan Cavill, Samuel McCanespie and Alex Katy, who all work at the Dunelm store at Canklow Meadows Industrial Estate on West Bawtry Road, took part in the tandem skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in Market Rasen, while harnessed in tandem with a fully qualified parachuting instructor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a height of 15,000ft the skydivers got to experience one whole minute of adrenaline filled free-falling and reached terminal velocity at 120mph.

AFTER: Dunelm skydive team (L to R) Susan Sam Lucy Alex

Age UK Rotherham business operations manager Denise Caldecott said: “We are delighted that Age UK were chosen as Dunelm’s charity partner and we’ve been working with the team at the Canklow store to generate opportunities for older people in Rotherham.

“The four skydivers have done an amazing job, raising over £2,000 for charity – they were so brave to take on such a thrilling challenge and did a fantastic job on the day.

“Susan said 'It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before, I can’t even put it into words'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between the three of them, they raised more than £1,000 for Age UK.

Dunelm skydive before L to R Susan Sam Lucy Alex

Alex also jumped in memory of her dad, who sadly died in March, raising£1,133 for Weston Park who looked after her father in his final days.

National homewares company Dunelm embarked on a three-year charity partnership with Age UK earlier this year, encouraging individual stores across the country to work with their local Age UK partners.

Dunelm’s vision for the partnership is to “create a community that feels like home, by helping build communities where older people feel more included, and homes where older people feel safe, warm and well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Denise: “Working at a local level, Age UK Rotherham and staff from the Canklow store expect this to be a productive partnership for both organisations that will benefit older people across the borough, and we already have lots of activities and events planned for the future.”