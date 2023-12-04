FOUR people were injured – one seriously – following a three-car collision at the weekend.

A South Yorkshire Police officer

Emergency services attended the incident on Dinnington Road, between Dinnington and Woodsetts, following reports of a collision involving three vehicles just after 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday, December 3).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is alleged that the driver of a white Ford Ranger was travelling towards Worksop and collided with a silver Mercedes SLK, before colliding with an on-coming white BMW M135i.

“The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the Mercedes SLK, an 80-year-old man, and his passenger, a 77-year-old woman, and the driver of the white BMW M135i, a 24-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.”

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage of the white Ford Ranger prior to the collision.

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 449 of December 3, 2023.