A ROTHERHAM man who underwent surgery after being seriously injured on a skiing holiday in Italy says he can “finally move forward” with his life after lawyers secured him a four-figure settlement.

Alex Doyle was one of six volunteer chaperones supervising 43 students on a ski package school trip to the Courmayeur resort.

On arrival, the party were provided with hired ski equipment.

Alex (28), who was not an inexperienced skier, asked staff about the release settings on his bindings, which were set at eight, as the value had been lower on previous trips but was reassured it was correct.

Alex's injured leg in the brace frame

During the first day, he was skiing with a group of eight students all led by an instructor and was on a blue run but fell when he tried to stop.

His left ski failed to release from its bindings and Alex sustained a fracture to his left tibia and initially required assistance from the rescue team.

He was later transferred to hospital in Italy where the medical team decided he needed surgery.

A day or so later, Alex was repatriated back to the UK where he had surgery to fit an Ilizarov frame – a ring-like brace – around his leg to stabilise the fracture which he had on for around four months.

The ski resort

The senior system support worker was off work for approximately six months and also needed further treatment due to repeated wound infections.

Following the incident in February 2018, Alex instructed international serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the specialist therapies and rehabilitation he needed to recover.

Following legal submissions, Irwin Mitchell secured a four-figure settlement from the ski school which denied liability.

The funds will cover Alex’s loss of earnings and the cost of any future treatment he may require.

Five years on, Alex continues to feel irritation and pain in his leg but has worked hard to re-establish his fitness regime after previously feeling limited in what he could do and gaining weight during his recovery.

He is also building up the confidence to go back to skiing as it was something he enjoyed.

“Even though time has passed, I still remember that day like it was yesterday,” said Alex.

“I was devastated, as it not only put an end to my trip, I was stuck in another country with a serious injury.

“To this day, I’m still affected by what happened.

“It’s been a very difficult period in my life, full of stress and worry.

“Thankfully now, however, due to the amazing support and care I’ve had, I can finally begin to move forward.”

Jayne Murphy, the specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Alex, said: “Alex continues to be impacted by the injuries he suffered on the ski trip, both mentally and physically.

“Alex underwent surgery but his recovery was delayed due to the need for subsequent treatment.

“He’s also been provided with psychological support.