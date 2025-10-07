Four days, 100 miles...and a £10,000 fundraising target

STEPPING UP: Some of the staff at the trust who are taking part in the challenge.

NORTHAMPTON Town FC may be nicknamed the cobblers, but it’s the supporters of Rotherham United who may find themselves needing shoes, as they bid to complete an epic 100-mile journey on foot to raise £10,000 for local good causes this week.

The four-day challenge – which began on Wednesday (October 8) – organised by Rotherham United Community Trust, forms part of the club’s centenary celebrations and will see a team of 25 people walk between the New York Stadium and the Sixfields Stadium, with the aim of arriving at the home of Northampton Town to see the two teams kick off in their League One clash on Saturday, October 11.

Proceeds will support RUCT’s outreach programmes in the borough, which are designed to help children and adults to improve physical and mental health.

Participants will rack up an estimated 250,000 steps each with planned stops in Mansfield, Loughborough, and Market Harborough.

Former star of both Rotherham United and Northampton Town, Ryan Cresswell, will join the team for the final leg, which will see participants hit the road at 5am to reach the Sixfields stadium in time for kick-off.

Local businesses are providing support vehicles, water and food supplies, as well as sponsoring individual legs of the journey.

The efforts have been backed by headline sponsor Ford & Slater DAF, whilst All About Football and the SMH Group have sponsored individual journey legs.

Rotherham-based businesses Broadsword, Press Box, Medequip, and Ross Care have sponsored the team shirts,supplied by sustainable clothing brand, Reflo.

The trust secured support from Swift Pharmacy and Parker and Jones Physiotherapy, to provide essential medical supplies, while supermarket chains Morrisons and Tesco have supplied food and water supplies for participants courtesy of their community champions from stores in Maltby, Dinnington and Bramley.

Jonathan Allan, RUCT director of development, said: “The event is the culmination of many months of planning, and we hope it's something that doesn’t just give a nod to the 100-year association Rotherham United has enjoyed with the town, but the important role and transformational role sport can play in improving the physical and mental well-being of everyone living in Rotherham.”

Anyone wishing to donate should contact [email protected] or donate at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ruct-100miles100years