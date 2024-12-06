Four arrests in Rotherham cannabis raid

South Yorkshire Police's County Lines Intensification Week ran from November 25-December 1

FOUR men were arrested and 150 cannabis plants seized in Rotherham by police during a week-long and force-wide County Lines campaign.

The arrests happened as part of South Yorkshire Police's County Lines Intensification Week, which ran from November 25-December 1, and overall saw more than £309,000 of cash, counterfeit goods and Class A drugs seized across the region.

In Rotherham a “sophisticated cannabis cultivation” was discovered on November 25 after suspicious activity at an address on Manor Road

Upon entry, 150 cannabis plants were found by police, as well as 118 grams of cannabis bud.

Four men fled the address but were later located and arrested by officers following a pursuit.

The national week of policing action, which is coordinated by the National County Lines Co-ordination Centre, focuses on shutting down drugs lines and safeguarding vulnerable people, as well as educating young people on the dangers of becoming involved in drugs and providing training for businesses on spotting the signs of exploitation.

Working with partners including British Transport Police, Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and local authorities, officers from various teams across the force joined together to bring down criminals involved in county lines and exploitation, and safeguard some of the most vulnerable people in communities.

Following multiple warrants, patrols and seizures, 19 arrests were made in total with over £5,700 of cash and almost £3,400 of Class A drugs seized.

Throughout the week, hotels, schools and taxi companies were visited by officers to provide educational training on county lines and advice on how to spot the signs of exploitation, with several members of the community engaged with as a result.

Force Lead for County Lines Det Supt Pete Quinn said: “These are brilliant results we have seen across the week, but the hard work doesn’t stop there.

We will continue to work hard to find those involved in county lines and child exploitation, and safeguard victims so we can help make South Yorkshire a safer place for everyone.”

He added: “We are encouraging people to spot the signs of exploitation and report anything that doesn’t seem right by calling 101 or through our online portal.”