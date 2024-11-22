Four arrests after stolen car containing cannabis plants recovered

Cannabis plants in the stolen car

POLICE have made four arrests – including a 17-year-old boy – after a stolen vehicle containing cannabis plants was recovered after being driven at “high speeds” through Rotherham.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday (November 20) night, we received reports of a suspicious incident at an address in Brinsworth, Rotherham.

“A neighbour reported seeing people leaving the property with cannabis plants.

“Officers were alerted to a blue Ford Fiesta which the men were seen to leave the address in.

“The vehicle, which was using cloned license plates, was tracked driving through Rotherham at high speeds.

“Roads policing officers asked the vehicle to pull over, but the driver refused – leading to a short pursuit before the car went off-road in Doncaster.

“The car was located by officers in woodland and was found with approximately 50 cannabis plants. “While awaiting recovery, four men were seen suspiciously approaching the car.

“The men were detained by officers and brought into custody, with a check of the vehicle confirming it as the same vehicle that had been stolen from a home in Mexborough earlier this month.

“A 17-year-old boy, two 20-year-old men and a 40-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.

“They have been bailed pending further enquiries.”