FOUR people have been arrested – including two in Rotherham – on suspicion of being involved in modern slavery after police executed warrants today (December 7).

A South Yorkshire Police officer

A 45-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from Dinnington were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery concerning sexual exploitation.

A further warrant secured the arrest of a 58-year-old woman and 37-year-old woman from the Manor area of Sheffield on suspicion of the same charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four individuals remained in police custody today, pending further investigation.

The warrants were executed at residential addresses as part of an ongoing investigation by the modern slavery team.

Investigating officer Emma Halton said: “If anyone has any information which could assist us with our investigation, please contact us online or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 759 of September 1 2023, when you get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any information provided to the police will be taken seriously and reviewed and investigated thoroughly.”

Det Insp James Smith, from the modern slavery team, said: “Modern slavery is occurring within our communities across South Yorkshire and information from members of the public is crucial so that vulnerable people who are potential victims of exploitation and locations of concern can be identified.

“We are determined to keep people safe and pursue those who exploit people through modern slavery and human trafficking.

“If you suspect someone may be at risk or have any information which may relate to modern slavery or human trafficking, please report it to the police or via the modern slavery helpline on 0800 0121700.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You can also report anonymously and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.