Former pub could become a shop once again

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:48 BST
Last orders: Now this former pub could become a shopplaceholder image
Last orders: Now this former pub could become a shop
A FORMER pub which has been vacant for more than two years could be turned into a shop - its previous use - under plans submitted to Barnsley Council.

The O’yle in Wall pub on Market Street, Hoyland, has not traded since May 2023 and now Hawker Faiq has put in a planning application for a change of use, back to retail.

That would mean changing the frontage, to create one large shop window rather than its current design, but externally there would be no other changes to the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the first floor internally would be reconfigured, to create a one bedroomed flat, taking up space occupied by the pub’s toilets and a storage area.

Entrance to both the shop and flat would be via the main entrance lobby.

Planners have been told no parking space has been proposed, because no vehicle would be needed, due to the flat’s central location and access to public transport.

Related topics:Barnsley Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice