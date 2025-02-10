Former nurse identified as pedestrian killed in road crash
Elaine Hodgson, aged 84, was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Transit van at Woodhouse Green in Thurcroft on Wednesday January 22.
The incident happened just after 8pm, according to South Yorkshire Police, and she was on foot at the time.
Although she survived the immediate impact, she was badly injured and was taken to hospital, where she died.
Elaine’s family has now paid tribute to their much-loved mum, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunty and friend.
They said: “Our Mum, grandma and great grandma, was an exceptional and strong-minded individual who dedicated 45 years of her life to nursing.
“Throughout her career, she cared for countless patients, offering her expertise and compassion through both challenging and difficult times.
“Her commitment to her family and friends, particularly her great-grandchildren, was unwavering and unquestionable, reflecting her profound love and devotion for them.” The police investigation is on-going, and officers remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or CCTV footage and maybe able to assist with their enquiries. Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of 22 January 2025.
The police online portal can also be found at: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime
Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted to investigators via: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-death-of-elderly-woman-in-rotherham-collision Those who want to provide information anonymously can do so via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org