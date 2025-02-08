Former miners' get-together to mark strike anniversary
Former colleagues from Darfield Main and Houghton Main collieries have been holding annual re-unions for some time.
Last year’s was attended by former NUM President Arthur Scargill, with union colleague Ken Capstick, who died recently, speaking.
This year’s, called The Long March Back, will not feature those formalities, though organiser Neal Seargent is hoping to have the old Darfield Main NUM banner on display.
The meet-up will take place at Wombwell working men’s club, on Station Road, from noon to 6pm on Saturday March 1.
Neal said: “Some people say they aren’t bothered, but when you get them there, you can’t get them out.
“You go in and don’t know anyone, but people say they know you, even if you don’t know them. At the end of the day, everyone has had a drink and enjoyed themselves,” he said.