Former Advertiser journalist who mentored a young Clarkson has died
Jan Sadler had started her career in newspapers dealing with ‘births, deaths and marriages’ advertising notices, where Rawmarsh was part of her ‘patch’.
She then moved into news, returning to the Advertiser after a spell with The Star in Sheffield, and progressed to become features editor, with responsibility for the women’s page the Advertiser published in that era.
Her daughter, Jo Savill, said she remembered mentoring Clarkson, a fact she remained proud of, and followed his career until his most recent success with the Diddly Squat farm series on television.
Her career continued under the editorship of Doug Molloy, before she took early retirement and moved from Broom to Scarborough.
She died after spending time with her daughters and had asked for no funeral, with a request for donations to the RNLI and Dogs Trust instead.
