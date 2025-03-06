Forge Island: Work begins on a second food outlet

Signature Dish is the second restaurant to announce it's opening at Forge Island. Owners Dalu Sikhosana (left) and Sibbs Sikhosana are pictured at the unit with the team from Tailored Kollektiv (from left to right): Stuart Greive, Jason Ward and Ben Wilcox.

WORK has started on a second food outlet at Rotherham’s town centre development Forge Island as the council have confirmed it is contributing towards the fit-out costs for some of the remaining empty units.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sygnature Dish, a steak and seafood restaurant, is set to open in time for the summer holidays and will join Vetro Lounge as two new food and drink destinations in the heart of the town centre.

Contractors from specialist London firm Tailored Kollektiv were on site this week to begin fit-out work on the unit, which is opposite the Arc Cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forge Island has struggled to attract businesses to join the cinema and hotel chain Travelodge so the incentive of Rotherham Council support to help with fit-out costs seems to have helped the recent flurry of activity.

Signature Dish is the second restaurant to announce it's opening at Forge Island. Owners Dalu Sikhosana (left) and Sibbs Sikhosana are pictured at the unit with the team from Tailored Kollektiv (from left to right): Stuart Greive, Ben Wilcox and Jason Ward.

Cllr Robert Taylor, the council’s cabinet member for transport, jobs, and the local economy, clarified that the final costs of the project are not yet fully known, as the fit-out of remaining units is still ongoing. However, he reassured that the project remains within the agreed £47.4 million budget, which was set in October 2022.

The fit-out refers to the interior work needed to make the empty units ready for businesses to occupy.

Cllr Taylor added that the council had anticipated that some units may remain vacant in the early stages of the project, which had been taken into account when the council agreed to fund the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sygnature Dish’s owners are brother and sister Dalu and Sibbs Sikhosana. The duo have over 30 years’ hospitality and catering experience between them and have lived in Rotherham for over 20 years. They already own the popular Sub Sahara African Food Shop on Effingham Street in the town centre and said it was Forge Island’s potential that attracted them to the site.

Vetro Lounge site, Forge Island, will be the first restaurant to open.

Dalu said: “We can’t wait to join Vetro Lounge, Travelodge and one of the best cinemas in the country, Arc, at Forge Island this spring. Sygnature Dish will offer something for everyone – it’s a unique offer for Rotherham where you’ll be able to sample the finest cuts of meat on the bone and fresh seafood, while getting good value for money.”

Sibbs added: “Forge Island has got so much potential as a destination in Rotherham. We’re passionate about what we do and when the opportunity was presented to us, we wanted to grab it with both hands. We hope our Forge Island site will be the first of many Sygnature Dish restaurants across the country.”

Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Sygnature Dish to Forge Island. It’s fantastic that one of our existing businesses in the town centre wants to expand with a new, fresh and exciting offer; it really illustrates Forge Island’s potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following the recent announcement of Vetro Lounge, it’s exciting to keep the momentum going. We’re continuing to drive forward our vision for a revitalized Rotherham, and Sygnature Dish is a fantastic addition to this journey. I look forward to seeing it flourish and welcoming even more exciting food and drink experiences in the near future."