Forge Island gets ‘gift-wrapped’ to welcome festive visitors

The new Christmas light installation at Forge Island - pic credit Rotherham Council.

VISITORS to Forge Island can now enjoy some extra special sparkle lighting up the new leisure destination throughout the festive season.

To mark its first Christmas since completion, nationwide place maker, Muse – who delivered the landmark development in partnership with Rotherham Council – has funded a new light installation in the form of a giant present wrapped in a bow which is now in situ at the waterside setting.

Forge Island officially launched with a special celebration event in September and is currently home to independent movie theatre, The Arc Cinema and Travelodge Hotel.

Raife Gale, senior project manager at Muse said: “We wanted to celebrate the first Christmas season here with something special, and we hope this striking light installation will help spread a little festive cheer.”

The new light installation is another addition to the town centre’s colourful Christmas illuminations – with hundreds of local people attending the town centre’s official light switch-on

Forge Island played a part in the celebrations with processional performances from Punjabi Roots Dhol drummers across the new pedestrian bridge, a sound and light installation entitled ‘Breathe’ by Sheffield-based theatre company Pif-Paf and Moon Palace – a former school bus converted into a mobile observatory and artwork – parking up to offer people an opportunity to ‘star gaze’ on site.

Andrew Bramidge, strategic director for regeneration and environment at Rotherham Council added: "The light installation at Forge Island looks fantastic and we'd love to see shoppers visiting Forge Island to take photos with it.

“We'd like to thank Muse for gifting the installation to Rotherham this Christmas.”