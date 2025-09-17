Football fundraiser gives timely boost to appeal

'TIMELY BOOST': Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, with Shaun Kilgallen and Les Payne from the Rotherham Charity Cup Football Competition, and Kayleigh Shad, lead admiral nurse – the trust’s specialist dementia nurse

DEMENTIA patients in hospital will receive a timely, extra special touch thanks to a donation from the Rotherham Charity Cup Football Competition.

It was another bumper season for the league’s fundraising, with £8,000 raised in total for local charities and Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity will receive £1,000.

The money will fund dementia-friendly digital clocks.to provide helpful reminders for daily tasks and help relieve anxiety by offering a sense of orientation, especially in unfamiliar surroundings.

Les Payne, chairman of the Rotherham Charity Cup Football Competition, said: “Our member Shaun Kilgallen has a personal experience of caring for his dad, who is battling dementia, and mentioned the impact a simple digital clock has on reassuring and grounding him at home.

“We wanted to provide the same resources for patients at Rotherham Hospital and couldn’t think of a better way to spend the money we’ve raised this season.

“We’ve been talking to our teams and supporters about the charity’s Dementia Appeal all season and we’ve found that it resonates with so many families in Rotherham. This is our way of supporting them too.”

The charity’s Dementia Appeal aims to raise £250,000 to enhance care for inpatients living with dementia and their families.

So far, thanks to community support, just under half the target has been raised – but more is needed to ensure patients can benefit fully from the appeal.

Donations will help to fund specialist equipment, sensory therapy resources, staff training, family support services and enhancements to ward areas. By enhancing facilities and investing in equipment, the charity will support The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust to create an environment which promotes independence, comfort and the well-being for patients.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising, added: “We know how distressing a hospital stay can be for dementia patients who often feel disorientated and anxious about being away from home. “Something as simple as a digital clock can help them feel more present and comforted.

“Our colleagues will be able to set alarms to remind patients their family are due to visit, which is such a powerful thing and we can’t wait to introduce them to our wards.”