The Fair Shot FC campaign visited Rotherham United Community Sports Trust recently, with the Fairshot FC team taking part in a training session and playing a game against Rotherham United fans at Parkgate Astro.

ROTHERHAM became the first town in the country to promise to give a ‘Fair Shot’ in football to people across the world – where ever they come from.

On Saturday, five Millers fans played alongside a squad of refugees and people seeking asylum as part of the Fair Shot campaign which aims to unite football supporters across the country campaigning for fairness and compassion for everyone.

Rotherham United were the first club to kick off the Fair Shot season, which will also see other major clubs across the English league pyramid, including Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, hosting a friendly five-a-side match and other challenges at their clubs’ training facilities for competition winning fans and Fair Shot FC.

The match took place at the Millers training grounds at Parkgate Astro and those taking part then later got the chance to see Rotherham United beat Stevenage 2-0 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Daniel, a Rotherham United fan who took part in the session on Saturday, said: “We had a great day. It was brilliant to play alongside the Fair Shot squad who are all brilliant footballers and I've been chased around the pitch today. We didn’t all speak the same language, but we were all just teammates and in the end, football is just one language.

“I have been a Rotherham United fan since I was about five, it’s who I am, it’s who I’ve supported all my life. Sometimes Rotherham can get a bad rep in the press, especially recently, but I really hope today goes a long way to get that message across that we are a welcoming community and we’re about equality and fairness”

Fair Shot FC is a football squad made up of players from Afghanistan, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Namibia, Senegal, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria and The Gambia who have fled to the UK due to war and/or persecution in their home countries and have come together due to the positive impact football has on their lives.

Fair Shot FC player Diego, from El Salvador, said: “It was such a wonderful day kicking off our season here in Rotherham. At first it was hard playing with people we had never met with or played with before, but it didn't take long for us to become team mates as if we had played together for years. That is the power of football, and Fair Shot.”

Dr Zanib Rasool MBE, partnership and development manager at Rotherham United Community Trust, said: “Saturday was an incredible day, seeing Rotherham United fans, and Fair Shot FC, who have only just met for the first time, play football side by side as if they had played together for years.

“The universal language of football has the ability to break down barriers and bring people from all walks of life together. We see this everyday throughout our work, we saw it this weekend and it’s why we are proud to be partners of Fair Shot.”

Fair Shot continues its season with its next game at Sheffield Wednesday’s training grounds in March. The campaign is supported by the Refugee Council, and Sport Relief, a fundraising campaign run by the charity, Comic Relief.

You can join the movement at fairshot.org.uk