Football boots scheme scores highly with RUFC youngest fans
Alongside Chelsea and England star Cole Palmer, Cif’s Re-Kicks initiative wants to get young players feeling confident and pitch-ready, ensuring that the next generation of kids in Rotherham have the chance to get involved in the beautiful game.
The initiative saw the collection of more than 1,500 of boots from RUFC and other UK football clubs including Bristol Rovers, Northampton Town and Bradford City.
And after intensive cleaning using Cif Cream, boots have now been re-homed with children in Rotherham, putting smiles on young players’ faces.
Cole Palmer said: “Growing up I saw how the cost to play football was a big problem for families and, in some cases, not a reality.
“That’s why the Re-Kicks initiative is so important to me.
“By helping to keep young people involved in the sport, I hope to inspire them to keep chasing their dreams on and off the pitch.”
Anthony Bayou, youth and inclusion manager at Rotherham United Community Trust, said: “With the trust operating at the heart of our local community, it’s very apparent that families are struggling with the current economic climate.
“We see young people attending our sessions wanting to play football with the right kit, so we’re pleased to be a part of the Cif Re-Kicks initiative to provide boots to the kids who really do need them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.