Food, glorious food and life on the road with The Reytons

The Reytons are a refreshingly honest band of musicians who tell it how it is – but they may soon have to change their name to "The Weight Ons."

While the crowds are eating up their hits, the group has been eating... well, chip butties and other fried delicacies.

Rotherham's most popular trend-setters admit they are getting a tad overweight.

And a recent video provided clues on why their belts are starting to feel tighter. It showed it’s not just the volume of The Reytons' amps that’s going up, it's the calories too.

The Reytons: Northern food specialists

The film centred around the indie rockers' May 24 contribution to the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington's Victoria Park.

It was their first concert in two months and included an insight into what Jonny Yerrell, Joe O'Brien, Lee Holland, and Jamie Todd threw down their necks before taking to the stage.

Lee begins with discussing the merits of his burger, with cheese, mayo and chips.

Joe is admonished for the ethics of eating a suckling pig (they are slaughtered between the ages of two and six weeks.)

Jamie, meanwhile, was accused of getting "festively plump before Christmas… he's on a diet."

The vlog camera then follows them to the Manchester Trafford Centre, where they trick Jamie into sampling a chip at the Wingstop franchise – and then lampoon him: "It's no wonder he's fat – he is eating chips every two minutes!"

Jonny later admitted none of the lads are in great physical shape.

They all went for a pre-gig swim but the lead singer confessed: "Obviously we are not going to film that because we are all fat and ashamed of us bodies."

Later though, they were back at the fast food.

With the clock ticking down to their appearance at Warrington, they were filmed "smashing down" nutrition-unfriendly plates of bread, chips and balsamic vinegar (the hotel didn't do straightforward chip butties.)

Jonny admitted there wasn't much energy being released by the grub, but it didn't stop them putting in a memorable headline shift at the festival.

Whether or not The Reytons are planning a diet overhaul is unclear, but one thing’s for sure – their music, like their munchies, remains solid, satisfying, and unmistakably Northern.